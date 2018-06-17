Police responding to fight shoot man; 2 officers injured

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say police responded to a report of man and woman fighting in the street in a Cleveland suburb and one man was shot and two officers were injured.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said police did find two people engaged in “an altercation” on an East Cleveland street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The officers apparently were injured in a struggle with the suspect.

BCI spokeswoman Jill Del Greco said at least one shot was fired by an East Cleveland officer. BCI is working to determine what happened between the man and police.

The suspect who was shot and the officers were hospitalized. Del Greco said the officers’ injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. The man’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police had no immediate comment.