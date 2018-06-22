Police say 2 dead in Ohio suburb after officer shoots man

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer fatally shot a man who was stabbing a woman in a suburban city in southwest Ohio.

The stabbing suspect died inside the Fairfield home, while police said the woman died later at a hospital in the northern Cincinnati suburb. Their identities weren’t released immediately.

Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard says officers responded Friday morning to a woman’s 911 call for help. He says she didn’t communicate specifics about why she needed help.

He says officers forced entry and found the man stabbing the woman in an upstairs bathroom. He says officer Bryan Carnes fired “several rounds” to stop him.

Carnes and another officer at the scene will be on administrative leave pending review of the shooting. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate.