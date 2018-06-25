Possible discipline bigger worry for Swiss than Costa Rica

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — Switzerland is a strong favorite to beat Costa Rica and reach the knockout stage for the third time in the last four World Cups

Even a draw would be enough on Wednesday for the Swiss in their final Group E match against Costa Rica, which lost its first two games and has already been eliminated.

The real tension revolves around three Swiss players who are being investigated by the governing body FIFA for politically charged hand gestures during a 2-1 victory over Serbia in their last group game. The gestures were intended to mimic a two-headed eagle, which is an Albanian national symbol.

The players are Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup