UPDATE* Power Restored in Southern Muskingum County

***UPDATE*** American Electric Power says service has been restored as of 3:30 p.m. in southern Muskingum County ***UPDATE***

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says there is a power outage in the southwestern part of Muskingum County Wednesday afternoon. E-M-A Director Jeff Jadwin says the areas without service are in Roseville, Crooksville, White Cottage and parts of South Zanesville. Jadwin says the problem stems with a downed transmission line and that American Electric Power is sending crews to the area to make repairs. About 1500 customers are without electricity and power is expected to be restored around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.