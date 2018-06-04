Be Prepared for Roadside Emergencies

(NBC News) With roadways filling up fast with vacation travelers, emergency medical officials are hoping they’re traveling with far more than just a first aid kit.

“Such as ace bandages and compresses for severe bleeding, eye wash for chemicals in the eye, foreign bodies in the eye,” advises Dr. Paul Stiegler.

Dr. Stiegler is medical director for General Motor’s OnStar emergency dispatch system.

He says OnStar and 911 operators all over the country are getting calls more often from those with roadside medical ewmergencies.

His biggest piece of advice: If something goes wrong medically while driving, pull over and call for help.

“Don’t overthink things and think you’re fine driving to the hospital,” he says.

If you choose to stay behind the wheel, you could end up harming yourself or others on the highway with you.