Rambo Health Center to host Asthma Camp

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Rambo Health Center is holding an asthma camp for kids with and without asthma.

The camp is for ages seven to 10. The kids will get to play games, swim, and learn about asthma.

“We’d like to have 10 asthma kids and 10 asthma buddies. And the reason we’re doing a buddy system is we want those kids that don’t have asthma to learn a little bit about what their friends go through,” said Gloria Brow the Director of Rambo Health Center.

Asthma is a chronic lung disease that affects more than 25 million people in the United States. About seven million children suffer from the disease. Brown said this camp will not only be an opportunity for kids to learn more about asthma, but parents too.

“That afternoon of the camp Dr. Tiberio is going to be there to talk with parents and caregivers if they have questions about their children’s disease, about their medications, about, you know, a lot of questions that they can actually talk to Dr. Tiberio about,” said Brown.

The free one day camp will be June 27th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Muskingum Recreation Center. You can call Rambo Health Center at (740) 452-5401, for registration information.