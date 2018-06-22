Raptors make no picks in NBA draft

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors did not make a pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft, having traded a first- and second-round selection to Brooklyn along with forward DeMarre Carroll in July 2017.

It’s the third time in team history Toronto has not made a selection. The Raptors were also without a pick in the 2007 draft, and again in 2013.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Toronto tried to acquire a pick via trade but was unable to do so.

The deal for Carroll also included Torono’s first-round selection, 29th overall, and a second-round pick, 40th overall, that the Raptors acquired from Orlando in exchange for the contractual release of Magic president Jeff Weltman.

Toronto’s other second-round pick, 59th overall, was traded to Phoenix for forward P.J. Tucker in February 2017.

