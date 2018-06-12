Rays’ Archer could be out until after All-Star break

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Chris Archer has no timetable for when he will throw off a mound again and could be sidelined through the All-Star break.

Archer has been on the 10-day disabled list since June 3 with a left abdominal strain. He felt discomfort after a 22-pitch mound session Saturday.

The 29-year-old Archer says “nothing has changed as far as the injury or the severity.” He says he just needs more time to rest.

Archer, the Rays’ opening-day starter, is 3-4 with 4.24 ERA in 13 starts.

Also Tuesday, Tampa Bay announced it had reached a deal with left-hander Matthew Liberatore, its first-round pick in the amateur draft. The 18-year-old from Mountain Ridge High School in Arizona was taken 16th overall.

___

