Real name of mystery man who died in 2002 revealed

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have revealed the identity of an Ohio man who killed himself in 2002 while using the name of an 8-year-old boy who died in a 1945 car accident with his parents.

U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott at a news conference Thursday in Cleveland said DNA testing, genealogy and sleuthing helped determine that Joseph Newton Chandler III was actually 76-year-old Robert Ivan Nichols.

Elliott says it’s not known why Nichols broke contact with his family in 1965 and appeared 13 years later in Cleveland as Joseph Chandler, working the rest of his life as a draftsman and electrical engineer.

Elliott hopes the public can provide some answers about Nichols’ past.

Elliott says a records search found no crimes committed by Nichols under either name. Co-workers described him as intelligent and eccentric.