Red, White, and Run 5k at the Muskingum County Recreation Center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Muskingum County Recreation Center is calling all runners, walkers, and people who just want to be outside for the sixth annual Red, White, and Run 5K.

This race will be on the Fourth of July. Exercise specialist, Mark Paxton, said this is a great way to get an active start on America’s Birthday. He said the 5k raises between two and three thousand dollars for the center.

“All the proceeds go back into the recreation center funding future programs. Some of the programs we have are the youth swim program. And so we really like to develop the youth swimming programs as well as pool purchasing equipment here,” said Paxton.

This year there will also be a dog run. Paxton said they chose to make this additional race because each year it was a constant request from people.

“We’re hoping to bring in some different runners this year that we’d like to participate with their pet,” said Paxton.

The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., and the dog race will begin at 8:30. You can register from now through the day of the event online or at the rec center.