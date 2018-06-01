Red, White, and Run 5k at the Muskingum Rec Center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Calling all runners! The Muskingum County Rec Center is gearing up for its annual Red, White, and Run 5k.

This will be the sixth run the rec center has held. This year the run will be dog friendly with a dog run. There will be prizes and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for dogs. Event and Program Manager, Becky Weir, said the 5k serves as a fundraising opportunity for the center.

“We are raising money to purchase a new piece of equipment on the exercise floor and then also we give scholarships for different youth swimming programs throughout the year.”

Weir also said national runners day is here so people should get up and get moving. Weir said even just 10 minutes of movement a day does the body well.

“We’re just encouraging people to get out and take a little run either upstairs on our track or you can go outside on the beautiful collegial trails,” said Weir.

Registration for the run is now open. The run will begin at 8:00 a.m. on July 4th at the rec center. You can register online at the rec center’s website.