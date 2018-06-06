Report: Ex-swimming world champion Magnini faces doping ban

ROME (AP) — Two-time swimming world champion Filippo Magnini reportedly is facing a ban of up to eight years for doping.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Italy’s anti-doping prosecutor requested an eight-year ban for Magnini and a four-year ban for his relay teammate Michele Santucci.

Nado Italia, Italy’s anti-doping authority, declined comment on the case as it is ongoing.

Magnini, who is retired, and Santucci were questioned by anti-doping authorities last October over their relationship with nutritionist Guido Porcellini, who is being investigated for allegedly distributing illegal drugs.

The Gazzetta reports Wednesday that the prosecutor is now also investigating the swimmers for use of banned substances.

Both swimmers maintain they did nothing wrong and a lawyer for the swimmers would not comment.

A ruling is expected in September.

Magnini, who won the 100-meter freestyle at the 2005 and 2007 world championships, has never tested positive and maintains that he never doped. He was an outspoken critic of doping throughout his career, having taken part in an “I am doping free” initiative.

Santucci teamed with Magnini when Italy won bronze in the 4×100-meter relay at the 2015 worlds.

Porcellini has previously been sentenced in two other cases, for cocaine trafficking and for domestic abuse.