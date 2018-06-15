Richard Cordray makes campaign stop in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Richard Cordray made a stop in Zanesville Friday afternoon as a part of his “Economic Opportunity Tour” in Eastern Ohio. He also made stops in Warren, Martins Ferry and Newark.

Cordray toured Zane State College and held a roundtable with local business leaders to talk about how he plans to spread out economic opportunity across the state of Ohio.

“What I want to do is put a lot of emphasis on supporting small businesses across the state, the small businesses that are growing in Zanesville, and other communities around Ohio,” Cordray said, “and therefore making sure economic opportunity is broadly available so that nobody is left out or left behind.”

Cordray said he wants to avoid throwing tax breaks at big companies from somewhere else in the country because often those jobs don’t seem to deliver real jobs for real people in our communities.

“One of the that things I hear is people do feel left out and left behind, they feel that they don’t have a voice in Columbus, I want to be that voice,” Cordray said.

“I want to be a champion for people and make sure that we’re supporting the businesses that are home-grown and local in our communities, so that we’re building from the bottom up,” said Cordray.

Cordray said his priority as governor is to spread out economic opportunity by addressing access to affordable healthcare and better education so families can compete in the workforce.