Riverside Dog Park gets a special upgrade

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Riverside dog park is getting an upgrade thanks to a local boy.

15-year-old Matthew Combs is completing the steps to become an Eagle Scout and chose to focus his community project on the dog park. Combs said a few years ago he heard about plans for the park and wanted to do his part to help make those happen.

“I’ve always wanted a dog and I just thought doing something for the dogs would be nice,” Combs said.

The dog park received a newly-paved walkway, play areas for dogs with tires and pipes, and a new sign. Combs was joined by volunteers from Nestle Purina, the Wine Rack, and family Friday afternoon to complete the project, and was overwhelmed by all the help he had.

“It makes me feel…jumping for joy,” Combs said, “I mean everybody coming out here to help me and help the city just makes me really happy.”

Combs said he is excited to earn his Eagle Scout badge and is thankful he had the opportunity to help make the city a better place.