Rushing Wind Biker Church 16th annual ‘Bikerfest Weekend’

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Rushing Wind Biker Church just completed its 16th annual ‘Bikerfest Weekend’ and one biker traveled 1,000 miles to be a part of it.

The three-day event brought bikers and the community together to honor first responders and those who have served our country. Robert ‘Fuzzy’ Neil said he travels all the way from Oklahoma City to be part of the annual event.

“I get refreshed, rebuilt, because I get into a slump periodically and I get a chance to meet all my brothers and sister that I’ve made contact with all these years. We just come together as one. One body, one mind, one soul,” said Neil.

Neil said he has been making this weekend part of his annual routine for over a decade now. Pastor Michael McGuire said during ‘Bikerfest Weekend’ there were free t-shirts and food for anyone who wanted to be part of the event.

“I think the best part of bikerfest weekend is seeing the motorcycle community come together… as well as our friends just to be able to come and be encouraged by the word of God,” said McGuire.

To find out more information you can visit Rushing Wild Biker Church website.