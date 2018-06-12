S.T.A.R.S Camp teaches young girls important lessons

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This week, young girls are learning Sensitivity, Tolerance, Attitude, Responsibility and Self-esteem.

At S.T.A.R.S Camp, middle-school-aged girls are learning self-esteem through activities, team-building exercises and problem solving. Camp coordinator Ronelle Barnett said the camp is meant to help young girls build confidence and better understand themselves.

“I think middle school is a really tough age and it’s great to give them a positive place to come and just be them self and learn a little bit more about who they are,” Barnett said.

Barnett said it’s amazing to see campers grow up into mature young women, and some even come back to help as counselors, like 18-year-old Sarah McGee, who said she didn’t even think twice about returning as a counselor after having such a great experience as a camper.

“It definitely helps the girls here feel a lot better about themselves and they get to make friends that they wouldn’t make when they’re at school,” McGee said, “so they get to meet people from all around where they can talk about their feelings with each other and understand each other a lot better.”

McGee said she hopes to spread awareness about the camp and get more girls involved because everyone deserves to see where the camp can take them.