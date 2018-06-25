Sabres won’t issue qualifying offer to defenseman Antipin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Antipin won’t be back in Buffalo after general manager Jason Botterill says the Sabres won’t issue the Russian-born defenseman a qualifying offer.

The decision means Antipin will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The 25-year-old Antipin was inconsistent in his lone season with Buffalo after opening his pro career playing in the Kontintental Hockey League.

He had 10 assists in 47 games last season. Antipin also became the odd-man out on a Sabres team restocking the blue line.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey