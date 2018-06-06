Santiago beats former team as White Sox top Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tim Anderson had two hits and drove in two runs and Hector Santiago earned the victory against his former team as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Santiago (2-2), who pitched for Minnesota the past two seasons, fared much better than he did in his first appearance against his ex-teammates. The Twins knocked him around for eight runs in 3 1/3 innings on May 5 in his second start of the season.

But on Wednesday, Santiago allowed just two runs on six hits in five innings pitched. And after giving up five home runs combined in his last two starts, the left-hander was able to keep the ball in the park against Minnesota.

Four relievers combined to shut down the Twins the rest of the way. Joakim Soria pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his sixth save of the season.

Ehire Adrianza doubled twice, scored a run and drove in another for the Twins.

The Twins got on the board with a run in the second but missed a chance for a much bigger inning. Robbie Grossman led off with a single and moved to third on Mitch Garver’s double. Adrianza followed with a towering drive off the wall in center field. He ended up with a double, but Garver was tagging on the play and only advanced one base.

Santiago then retired the next two batters on sharp grounders that didn’t allow Garver to score, and got red-hot Eddie Rosario to fly out to end the inning.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi (3-3) labored through five innings before he was knocked out after giving up two hits to start the sixth. He left with a 2-1 lead but took the loss when both runners came around to score.

The big blow in the four-run sixth was Anderson’s two-run single off reliever Ryan Pressly. Another run scored on a wild pitch, and the final run came home on a perfectly executed suicide squeeze bunt by Adam Engel.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: 1B Logan Morrison (back) came off the bench to pinch hit in the ninth inning after missing Tuesday’s doubleheader with a stiff back. Twins manager

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP James Shields (1-6, 4.48 ERA) will take the mound in the series finale Thursday afternoon. Shields no-hit the Twins for 6 1/3 innings but received a no-decision on May 6 in Chicago. He’s pitched at least seven innings in each of his last four starts.

Twins: RHP Jose Berrios (6-5, 3.86) is already 2-0 against the White Sox this year. He struck out 11 Chicago batters over seven shutout innings in a 4-0 win at Target Field on April 12.