Saturday’s Time Schedule

by Associated Press on June 16, 2018 at 9:13 am
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
At Omaha, Neb.

Oregon State vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Washington vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m.

WORLD CUP
GROUP C
At Kazan, Russia

France vs. Australia, 6 a.m.

At Saransk, Russia

Peru vs. Denmark, noon

GROUP D
At Moscow

Argentina vs. Iceland, 9 a.m.

At Kalinigrad, Russia

Croatia vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA, Fitzgerald USA Thunder Valley Nationals Qualifying, Bristol, Tenn., noon

NASCAR Camping World Truck, M&M’s 200 Qualifying, Newton, Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck, M&M’s 200, Newton, Iowa, 7 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS
Tennis

ATP World Tour, MercedesCup, Stuttgart, Germany

ATP World Tour/WTA, Libema Open, Den Bosch, Netherlands

WTA, Nature Valley Open, Nottingham, England

Golf

USGA, U.S. Open, Southampton, N.Y.

LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Post Views: 2