Saturday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT BASEBALL

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS Stanley Cup Final

Game 3: Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

MLS

LA Galaxy at Portland, 5 p.m.

Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity, Pocono Green 250 Qualifying, Long Pond, Pa., 9:35 a.m.

IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel Race 1 Qualifying, Detroit, 11:25 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa., 1 p.m.

NHRA, Route 66 Nationals Qualifying, Joliet, Ill., 2:15 p.m.

IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel Race 1, Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/FFT, Roland Garros, Paris

Golf

PGA Tour, The Memorial, Dublin, Ohio

USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, Birmingham, Ala.

European Tour, Open d’Italia, Brescia, Italy

Web.com Tour, Rex Hospital Open, Raleigh, N.C.