Save money on your new business membership

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Starting a new business can get quite expensive.

But at the Chamber of Commerce, you can join now through August for just $99 instead of the full price of $230.

Membership Services Specialist, Ashley Umstott said, “we’re also offering training programs for our members, business to business marketing, just kind of help get the word out in the community about their businesses and the services that they offer.”

Umstott explained they will also help your business create a website where you would be able to get information out to other businesses and network within the community.

“If anybody is interested in joining the Chamber of Commerce, they can just give me a call here. I’m more than happy to meet with them. Either go out to their business and kind of get a feel for what they’re doing, what their needs are because we’re here for business, to help them and help our community grow,” said Umstott.

If you would like to start your business with the Chamber of Commerce, you can contact Umstott at aumstott@zmchamber.com