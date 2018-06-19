Senegal President Sall to support World Cup team in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Senegal President Macky Sall is in Russia and will attend his country’s World Cup game against Poland in Moscow.

Senegal is returning to the World Cup for the first time since a thrilling run to the quarterfinals on its tournament debut in Japan and South Korea in 2002.

The president’s office says Sall will watch Senegal play Poland at Spartak Stadium on Tuesday during a three-day visit to Russia . He’ll also hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sall was invited to the World Cup by FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura, who is from Senegal.

Senegal is Africa’s last chance of getting a win in the first volley of games at the World Cup. Egypt (1-0 to Uruguay), Morocco (1-0 to Iran), Nigeria (2-0 to Croatia) and Tunisia (2-1 to England) all lost their group openers.