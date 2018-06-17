Sex misconduct claims include Ohio State doc’s other office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A law firm representing Ohio State University says claims about a former campus doctor allege sexual misconduct not only in his interactions with student-athletes but also later at his private, off-campus medical office.

The investigators and the university haven’t publicly disclosed details about the allegations involving Dr. Richard Strauss’ off-campus medical practice, how those claims came to light or to what extent they are part of the ongoing, independent investigation .

The allegations were mentioned without elaboration when a lawyer updated university officials in early June about the investigation into Strauss, who died in 2005.

Former student-athletes from more than a dozen Ohio State athletic teams have reported alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss.

The Associated Press hasn’t been able to locate relatives of Strauss who could be asked about the allegations.