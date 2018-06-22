Sexton introduced as newest Cavalier

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio – Less than 24 hours after being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Collin Sexton addressed the media in Cleveland for the first time.

At a press conference Friday afternoon Sexton came to the podium to talk about joining the Cavs. He was also handed his new jersey from GM Kobe Altman and head coach Ty Lue. He’ll wear number two, the same number Kyrie Irving wore while in Cleveland.

The 6’6″ Sexton, an Alabama product, was drafted with the eighth overall pick by the Cavs. It was their only selection in this year’s draft.

“Just being able to come in and learn from all these veterans, I feel like I can come in and do that. Plus all the trainers and managers that are going to help me be the best player I can on the court and off the court,” said Sexton.

Sexton played just one season in Tuscaloosa but scored just over 19 points per game and took the Crimson Tide to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2012.

“The athleticism is what drew us to him. You don’t want to put too much emphasis on a workout but we got to meet and spend a lot of time with Collin and get to know him. We are very very comfortable with him. There is a lot of character and substance there,” said Cavs’ GM Kobe Altman.