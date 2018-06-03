Shakespeare in action at the Zanesville Community Theatre

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Shakespeare is coming to Zanesville. “Taming of the Shrew”, that is, at the Zanesville Community Theatre.

Director Melanie Von Gunten said she’s excited to incorporate Shakespeare into the community and hopes the show will give people an idea of some history while changing things up.

“Once in a while it’s a good thing to touch into our roots of where we’ve come from and how we’ve developed to be where we are today,” Melanie Von Gunten said. “And we tried to have a season that appeals to different people because not everyone likes the same things.”

Jillian Von Gunten, who plays Kate in the upcoming show, said although the dialogue is more difficult than usual, the actors have worked hard to portray the story and have had a great time while doing so.

“One of the things I love about community theater is just playing with my friends, Jillian Von Gunten said. “We just get to go out there and be ridiculous and I get to yell and throw things and behave badly and we all have fun while we’re doing it.”

The show opens Friday at 8 p.m. For tickets and information, visit their website at www.zct.org or call 740-455-6487.