What to do when a “Shelter in Place” order is issued

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- During the gas leak near Zanesville high school on Wednesday, a Shelter in Place order was issued by the Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency.

Director Jeff Jadwin said that sometimes it is easier to issue this type of order than trying to quickly set up an emergency shelter and move a lot of people.

“Its much quicker to just say shelter in place, stay home, don’t go out, start your vehicles, it could be an ignition source like in this case,” said Jadwin. “Sometimes we don’t want you coming out, the chemical could cause respiratory problems.”

Jadwin said its also important to close windows and not to run air conditioners. He said the “Shelter in Place” orders are for public protection and that it is import to respond to them.

“But it is for your protection and if we say shelter in place it means stay inside,” said Jadwin. “Bring your kids inside, your pets, so that you’re all protected from whatever’s going on at the time.”

For more information visit the Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency website.