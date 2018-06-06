Sheriff Lutz: Pills Found Laced with Cocaine, Heroin and Fentanyl

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz has a warning concerning some drugs confiscated in a recent bust. The Sheriff says in April the Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit along with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force located some blue round pill with the markings A 215. According to a drug website they looked like Oxycodone pills, but when they were tested at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation lab they were found to contain Cocaine, Heroin, and Fetanyl. They were packaged in baggies and none of the occupants in the home had a prescription history of Oxycodone.