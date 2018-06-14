Sheriff Lutz seeks equipment to assist with investigations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Sheriff Matt Lutz met with the Muskingum County Commissioners this morning to discuss new equipment that will aid in investigations.

During the meeting, Lutz talked about a piece of telecommunications equipment that he believes will help his detectives solve more cases. Lutz didn’t want to disclose too many details, but said as more crimes involve technology new equipment is needed to keep up with the times.

“We’ve had some cases here recently where we didn’t have certain equipment that we needed to be able to investigate it properly — and I shouldn’t say properly — but I guess fully,” said Lutz. “And so, there was some things that my detectives brought to me of equipment we could buy and that would help us with our investigations.”

The equipment has a hefty price tag of $15,000 and may become obsolete over time. Lutz and the Commissioners had to determine if the equipment was worth the investment without knowing how long it would be able to be utilized.

“I think the Commissioners made a point today that they have seen what my office is doing,” said Lutz. “They have seen what Mike Haddox’s office is doing prosecuting cases. And I think they want to give us all the resources they can give us.”

The Commissioners decided to go ahead and approve the request.