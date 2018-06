The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. He is 16-year-old Marcus A. Tracy and was last seen around midnight on June 6th near Downing Drive. He was wearing blue jeans, a black and white Chicago Bulls tee shirt and a black and gray flat bill Chicago Bulls hat. Tracy is believed to be somewhere in Zanesville or New Lexington. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740 452-3637.