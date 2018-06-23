Shields wins decision over Gabriels; Hammer next?

DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields recovered from a first-round knockdown to unanimously outpoint Hanna Gabriels on Friday night.

Gabriels appeared to catch Shields with a right uppercut around the midway point of the first round, sending the two-time Olympic champion to the canvas, but with a partisan crowd at Masonic Temple cheering her on, Shields (6-0) recovered quickly and remained undefeated.

An impressive stretch at the end of the sixth round seemed to indicate the fight had turned in Shields’ favor. The judges apparently thought so, scoring the 10-round fight 97-92, 98-91 and 97-92 for the 23-year-old from nearby Flint.

Shields was already a champion at the super middleweight level, and Gabriels (18-2-1) is a champ at 154 pounds. They met in this bout as middleweights, and Shields took the vacant IBF and WBA titles with her win.