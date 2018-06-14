Shon, Ryu share Meijer LPGA Classic lead at 64

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Shon played her last six holes in 6 under for an 8-under 64 and a share of the lead with So Yeon Ryu on Thursday in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Shon had a 7-under 29 on her final nine, the front nine at Blythefield Country Club. The 26-year-old former Princeton player played the five par-5 holes in 5 under with an eagle on No. 8.

The sixth-ranked Ryu birdied four of the par 5s in a bogey-free round.

Anna Nordqvist, Su Oh and Celine Herbin shot 66, and Sophia Popov, Caroline Masson and Lee-Anne Pace were at 67.

Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, opened with a 68.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson matched U.S. Women’s Open winner Ariya Jutanugarn, Michelle Wie and Lydia Ko at 69.

Annie Park, the ShopRite LPGA Classic winner last week in New Jersey, had a 76.