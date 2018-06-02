Shred-it day success

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Shred-it day was a success. Century National Bank had a great turn out on Saturday and many community members made the trip out to shred some old documents.

Volunteer Diane McHenry said this event is a great resource for the community and is glad the bank is able to help keep private information protected.

“With all the fraud and scams out there, I think now of all times it’s so important just to keep the confidential documents shredded so people can’t access them,” McHenry said.

McHenry said quite a few people came through to shred their documents and were very appreciative of the service. She also said it was nice to see some familiar faces.

“It’s been fun, just to see different people come out some people that I haven’t seen in a while I’ve actually seen them today and not just customers but friends,” McHenry said.

Century National Bank offers a shred-it day services a few times a year and McHenry said they will be hosting one in Coshocton in the near future.