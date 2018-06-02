Sister-in-law hosts special rummage sale

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Michele Smith woke up one morning with a tingling leg. Now she’s struggling to walk, her life is turned upside down and she still has no answers.

Her sister-in-law, Angie Carroll, is doing everything she can to help, and on Saturday hosted a rummage sale to benefit Michele. Carroll said so many people came out to support the sale and for that she is so grateful.

“Everybody’s kind of coming together at a time like this and it’s appreciated more than anyone could ever imagine,” Carroll said, “it’s amazing when strangers come together and they want to help out so that really touches your heart.”

Carroll said that financial support is helpful but it’s the emotional support that’s even more important.

“It’s bad enough to be in that position but when you’re in the position alone it’s ten times worse, so I want her to know that she’s got family beside her through thick and thin,” Carroll said, “and she’s not going to have to go through this alone.”

Carroll said Michele is staying strong and is hopeful that doctors will soon have some answers, but that any donations are helpful. You can contact Carroll at 740-891-1281 to learn how to help.