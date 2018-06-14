“Sound The Alarm” campaign hopes to save lives

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local group is starting a campaign to help the community learn how two minutes could save lives.

The Southeast Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross is launching their “Sound the Alarm” campaign where they will install up to three free smoke alarms. Executive director Marlene Henderson said they are passionate about doing this because you only have a short amount of time to get out once a fire starts.

“You have about two minutes to get out of your house and when you think about that, that smoke alarm is your first line of defense, so when it goes off and you hear that you have two minutes,” Henderson said.

Henderson said the smoke alarms have a ten-year lithium battery, so all you have to do is check them once a month. She also encouraged anyone to call and have their smoke alarms checked because it is important for them to be up to date.

“If we can offer that first line of defense for everybody, that smoke alarm and a little bit of preparedness education as to how to get out of the house, we’re gonna start having a safer community,” Henderson said.

“Anytime we’ve gone to a fire, the first thing people say is I never thought this would happen to me,” Henderson added.

On Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 the American Red Cross will be going door to door in the south end of Zanesville to install free smoke detectors. Henderson said they will also review escape plans and ways to keep families safe.

Henderson said that nationally, the Sound the Alarm campaign has installed over a million smoke alarms and saved 431 lives and in the Ohio Buckeye Region, it has saved nine.

Call the local American Red Cross at 740-452-2731 for more information.