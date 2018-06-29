South Needs a Home

Our pet of the week this week isn’t as young as she used to be and could use a home to live out her older years.

South is a female beagle who came to the Animal Shelter Society two months ago. This 10-year-old does take medication for her heart and while she may not be as spry as she used to be, she’s very friendly towards cats, dogs and children.

“There’s just a good feeling and a good relationship that you can get and we’ve got to take care of our older pets and it’s not something that everybody can do but certainty it’s a very rewarding experience to go through,” said Executive Director Jody Murray.

South’s adoption fee is just $25 and she comes with a free bag of dog food. Whether you have a dog that’s old or young, it’s important to keep them cool in heat.

Murray said to make sure they have plenty of fresh water, shade and watch the temperature of the asphalt on the pads of their feet.

“Any issues of them being unresponsive of excessive panting things like that you need to start getting your dog and kind of compare that to where the dog has been and what the dog’s being doing,” said Murray.

If your pet doesn’t respond when they are brought in to cool down then you should consult your vet.