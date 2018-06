The South Zanesville Fire Department is hosting its annual Chicken Barbecue this Sunday. Chief Russell Taylor says it’s the 57th year for the event. It starts at 11:00 a.m. and goes until the chicken is sold out. He says they plan to cook 1,250 chickens. The money raised from the event, which will be held at the fire house at 24 East Main Street, goes for buying equipment including the first fire department ambulance in over 20 years. The public is invited to attend.