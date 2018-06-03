South Zanesville Fire Department annual chicken barbecue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- They put out fires and serve up some delicious food. The South Zanesville Fire Department was flowing with people today for their annual chicken barbecue.

In its 57th year, the chicken barbeque was bigger than ever, almost selling out within the first hour. Chief Russell Taylor said all of the proceeds will go toward helping the fire department, and that he is so thankful to have so many people come out to support them.

“It makes us feel great to know our community supports us, backs us the way they do,” Taylor said, “it’s just a great blessing to have such a great community.”

Taylor said that beyond raising money, the barbecue is for people to spend time together and get to know the fire department.

“It puts a face to our members that show up at your house, first responder runs, and to let people have comfort to know that they have somebody that will be there when they need them,” Taylor said.

Any donations to the fire department are a huge help, and in the coming months Taylor said they expect to make a big announcement.