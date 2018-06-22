Southern Perry County Dealing with High Water Friday

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says some roads in the southern part of the county are experiencing high water or are closed due to flooding.

State Route 155 @ Congo Rd. *CLOSED*

High Water:

-State Route 155 S/E of Shawnee

-State Route 668 S @ The County Line -State Route 93 @ McCuneville

-State Route 93 N/O 6 Mile Turn

Deputies say the southern part of the county has quite a bit of flooding and that includes the Corning, Hemlock and Drakes areas.

The Sheriff’s Office says to USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING! *Turn around, Don’t Drown*