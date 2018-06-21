Special Flame of Hope torch stops in Zanesville

Zanesville, Ohio – Zanesville is a traditional stop for a special group of athletes.

Today, Law Enforcement personnel joined Starlight Students and Athletes from Muskingum County to carry the Flame of Hope through downtown. Staff Lieutenant for the Cambridge Highway Patrol, Anne Ralston, says she looks forward to it every year.

“Our opportunity to support them in this way, raise money for them, raise awareness for people with intellectual disabilities, it’s right in our wheelhouse, it’s something that we love and warms our hearts, said Ralston.

The torch represents the Special Olympic Summer Games that will take place this weekend (June 22nd through the 24th) in Columbus. People lined the streets to cheer on a few local athletes who are excited to participate.

Muskingum County Starlight Athlete, Eric, said, “I’m ready to be brave. If I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” Trisha, also an athlete of Starlight, said “I wish everybody good luck this weekend!”

Lieutenant Post Commander of the Zanesville Highway Patrol, Matt Boyd, said, “It’s just really nice. I always say the legs, like here in Zanesville, where the Special Olympians run with us, they just appreciate it so much. It’s a great event for them and we just love being involved in it.”

