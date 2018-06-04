Spectrum switching to ‘All-Digital’

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Some Spectrum cable customers in Zanesville will need new equipment to continue to watch TV.

Spectrum customers in Zanesville will need to have a digital receiver for each T-V by June 12th. If people fail to switch to a digital box, they will not be able to receive any tv stations. Spokesperson Mike Hogan said this change only affects customers receiving cable signals without a digital box.

“We’re one of the last competitors when it comes to going to an all-digital network. With the analog for one channel, it takes the compacity is equal to what it would take if we had four HD channels or 12 digital channels. It frees a lot of network compacity in our system,” said Hogan.

Hogan said the switch will improve picture quality and provide additional H-D channels. He said the all-digital switch will provide an all-around better service for its customers.

“It’s going to be better quality they’re going to see more content, better features, and higher speeds. It’s relatively easy to hook up,” said Hogan.

To find out how you can get the digital box as well as to find out if you’re eligible for a free switch or the cost of the upgrade you can contact spectrum at 1-800-892-4357.