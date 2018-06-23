Stand Down Day: by vets for vets

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local group is giving hope to homeless veterans.

The Valor Clinic Foundation hosted their Stand Down Day to meet homeless veterans and give them resources for a better life. Founder Mark Baylis is glad they are able to provide a special outlet of support for veterans.

“It’s a different set of circumstances for the veterans. It’s usually societal reintegration problems because the norms are so different at this point that there’s a lot of conflict in day-to-day life between civilians and veterans,” Baylis said.

The event gives basic necessities such as clothes, non-perishable food items and in some cases outdoor survival items to homeless veterans. Baylis said the event is a way to start the process of meeting those in need and doing what is necessary to provide them with help.

“You know it’s the right thing to do, to help people when they’re down and we try to do a “hand up” and not a “hand out,” Baylis said, “we try not to be enablers to perpetuate the problem, we try to network recovery and help them get to normal lives.”

Baylis says Valor is mainly equipped to help veterans but are able to provide resources and support to anyone who needs help. For ways to donate or find answers you can call 570-534-2998.