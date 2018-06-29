Stay safe on the Fourth of July

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With the Fourth of July next week, law enforcement is on high alert.

State Highway Patrol Sergeant, Kevin Kelley, wants to remind people to stay safe on the roads next week for the holiday. Celebrating our country can be fun, but make sure you have a plan for the end of the night. The State Highway Patrol will be monitoring extra careful on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sergeant Kelley said, “well ultimately what our plan is, is high visibility. We’re going to have troopers working around the clock actually for us. It’s one of our major holidays so all troopers are scheduled to work that time frame. We do also partner with other departments, the Sheriff’s Office here in Muskingum County and also our local PD’s. We try to partner with them also to try to deter drunk driving.”

Sergeant Kelley also wants to remind drivers that if you’re driving on the highway and get distracted by the fireworks, it is best to pull off at the next exit and watch them there. Ultimately, try to have your night planned out before it even begins.

“We do want you to know that if you do choose to go out and celebrate with alcohol, have a plan. Either plan to stay where you’re at or have a plan to have a sober driver get you where you need to go,” explained Kelley.

If you come across an incident that should be reported, the State Highway Patrol recommends calling 911 and dial their direct line at #677.