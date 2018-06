The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Newark home burglary.

According to the release on Friday May 11, just before 10pm suspects broke into a home on the 1500 block of Horns Hills Road and stole a Remington rifle and a checkbook.

Anyone with any information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers. Callers will remain anonymous.