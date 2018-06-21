Sweden with chance to take out another big name: Germany

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Sweden already took out the Netherlands and Italy just to reach the World Cup.

At this point, why not knock out another high-profile team — and the pre-tournament favorite at that?

That opportunity awaits Sweden on Saturday night when its faces defending champion Germany. A win over Germany would likely propel the Swedes to the knockout round. It could potentially also end Germany’s hopes of successfully defending the title.

Germany has been regrouping after its surprising 1-0 loss to Mexico in its first game — the first loss in an opening match for a German team since 1982, but one that could have been far worse. The Germans have been forced to downplay reports of factions building within the squad, rather than having all attention on the Swedes. Germany may need wins in each of its final two group games to advance.

Sweden beat South Korea 1-0 to open the tournament.

