The Latest: Isles’ Barzal claims Calder Trophy as top rookie

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on NHL awards show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (all times local):

5:39 p.m.

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal has won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s best rookie, beating out Vancouver’s Brock Boeser and Arizona’s Clayton Keller.

The 21-year-old Barzal became an immediate star while scoring 85 points in 82 games for the Islanders in his first full NHL season. The 16th overall pick in the 2015 draft scored 20 points more than any other rookie, racking up 22 goals and 63 assists while centering the Islanders’ second line and providing a formidable one-two punch behind star John Tavares.

Among his many superlatives, Barzal became the first rookie in NHL history to post at least three five-point games since Montreal’s Joe Malone did it way back in 1917-18 — the NHL’s inaugural season.

Barzal is the Isles’ fifth winner of the Calder Trophy, joining a trio of Hall of Famers — Denis Potvin (1974), Bryan Trottier (1976), Mike Bossy (1978) — and Bryan Berard (1997).

___

5:29 p.m.

A few trophies awarded in Las Vegas carried no suspense because they were earned based on statistical achievements in the regular season.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin won his seventh Richard Trophy as the NHL’s top goal-scorer, and Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick won the Jennings Trophy for the second time as the goalie for the team allowing the NHL’s fewest goals.

Edmonton forward Connor McDavid is not a Hart Trophy finalist after winning the award last season as the NHL’s most valuable player, but he already won his second consecutive Art Ross Trophy as the league’s scoring champion. McDavid also got the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player chosen by the players’ union members.

___

5:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman has won his first Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman.

The imposing Swede beat out finalists P.K. Subban of Nashville and Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty, who won it last season. Hedman got 94 first-place votes to 52 for Doughty.

Hedman scored 17 goals and racked up a plus-32 rating in another dominant season for the Lightning. While his 63 points were down from last season, he set a career high while playing nearly 26 minutes per game.

___

5:15 p.m.

Connor McDavid has won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL players union’s choice as the league’s most outstanding player.

The Edmonton Oilers superstar beat out Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and New Jersey’s Taylor Hall for the first award of the night at the NHL’s annual postseason gala award show in Las Vegas.

McDavid won the award for the second straight year. He also won the Hart Trophy in 2017 as the NHL’s most valuable player — but he isn’t a finalist for the Hart this season, with Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar taking the third spot alongside MacKinnon and Hall as the finalists.

The 21-year-old McDavid led the NHL in scoring for his second consecutive season, earning the Art Ross Trophy with 108 points.

___

5:07 p.m.

The NHL is handing out its postseason awards in its annual gala show from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The show will close with the awarding of the Hart Trophy for the NHL’s most valuable player. The finalists in the wide-open race are Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar, New Jersey forward Taylor Hall and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

___

