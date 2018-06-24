The Latest: LGBT memorial unveiled in New York City park

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on gay pride events (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A New York memorial to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people that honors victims of intolerance is opening to the public.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially unveiled the monument Sunday in Hudson River Park in Manhattan. It has nine boulders with pieces of glass installed in them that can act as prisms and reflect rainbows in sunlight. It was designed by artist Anthony Goicolea, of Brooklyn.

Cuomo formed the commission to come up with an LGBT memorial after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that left 49 people dead.

The unveiling coincides with annual gay pride marches in New York City and other cities around the world.

The marches commemorate the riots that erupted in response to a police raid at a New York gay bar called the Stonewall Inn in June 1969.

10:30 p.m.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City’s gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.

A park across the street from the Stonewall was designated a national monument in 2016.

New York’s march will pass by the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village on Sunday before heading up Fifth Avenue.

March organizers plan to honor community heroes, including Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor Emma Gonzales.

In addition to King, the grand marshals include transgender advocate Tyler Ford and civil rights organization Lambda Legal.