The Latest: Muguruza crushes Stosur, into French 4th round

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Third-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain has crushed Samantha Stosur 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the fourth round of the French Open.

The 2016 champion at Roland Garros lost her serve just once to the Australian, who won the 2011 US Open and made the semifinals in Roland Garros in 2016, 2012 and 2009.

Muguruza faced no break points in winning the first set in 26 minutes.

Facing three break points in the fourth game of the second set, she served a double fault, allowing Stosur to level at 2-2. But she then rattled off the next four games for the match.

Muguruza faces 39th-ranked Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in the fourth round.

___

11:40 a.m.

Play has begun under puffy clouds on Day 7 of the French Open, with No. 3-seeded Garbine Muguruza on Court Philippe Chatrier seeking a fourth-round berth against Samantha Stosur of Australia.

The 2016 French Open champion cruised to a 6-0 first-set win over the 90th-ranked Stosur.

Rafael Nadal is up later on Chatrier, targeting a 16th consecutive win against childhood friend Richard Gasquet, as the Spaniard continues his quest for a record-extending 11th title on Roland Garros’ red clay.

Serena Williams faces her toughest test yet in her return to Grand Slam tennis after giving birth, against 11th-seeded Julia Goerges. They are scheduled for the afternoon on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Other notable matches include Maria Sharapova vs. Karolina Pliskova, the third match on Chatrier, and top-seeded Simona Halep vs. Andrea Petkovic of Germany, out on the new Court 18.