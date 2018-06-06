The Latest: Muguruza overwhelms Sharapova 6-2, 6-1 at French

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

3:30 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza overwhelmed Maria Sharapova 6-2, 6-1 in a matchup of past French Open champions to reach the semifinals.

The No. 3-seeded Muguruza had lost all three previous meetings against Sharapova, who won two of her five Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros.

Muguruza has not dropped a set so far in this year’s tournament as she seeks a second championship in Paris and third major trophy overall. The Spaniard won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon last year.

She needed only 70 minutes to eliminate Sharapova and dominated her with superb returning, breaking the former No. 1 a half-dozen times.

Sharapova was hardly at her best right from the start, double-faulting to get broken in the opening game. She ended up with six double-faults and 27 total unforced errors, 12 more than Muguruza.

Muguruza raced to a 4-0 lead and never looked back.

Sharapova didn’t need to play a point in the fourth round, because Serena Williams pulled out of their much-anticipated match with an injured chest muscle. Muguruza essentially got that round off, too: Her opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, quit with an injury after only two games.

Muguruza will face Simona Halep or Angelique Kerber in the semifinals.

___

2 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has won 37 completed sets in a row at the French Open heading into his quarterfinal against Diego Schwartzman.

Top-ranked Nadal enters Wednesday’s match bidding to reach his 11th semifinal at Roland Garros.

The 11th-seeded Schwartzman has never made it to the final four at any Grand Slam tournament.

Two past U.S. Open champions meet in the other men’s quarterfinal: No. 3 Marin Cilic against No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro.

Two women who have won the title at Roland Garros, Maria Sharapova and Garbine Muguruza, play each other in the quarterfinals. Sharapova was the French Open champion in 2012 and 2014; Muguruza took the trophy in 2016.

In the other women’s quarterfinal, No. 1 Simona Halep takes on former No. 1 Angelique Kerber in a rematch of their epic Australian Open semifinal in January. Halep saved two match points to win that one.

Kerber is a two-time Grand Slam champion. Halep is a three-time runner-up at majors, including in Paris in 2014 and 2017.

___

