The Latest: Nadal breaks Thiem in 2nd set of French final

4:20 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has consolidated his lead in the French Open final by breaking Dominic Thiem in the Austrian’s first service game of the second set.

Nadal now leads 2-0 in the second set, having won the first set 6-4.

Thiem’s serving and shot-making under pressure were among his principle weaknesses in losing the first set.

Just 45 percent of Thiem’s first serves went in, compared to Nadal’s 65 percent.

The 24-year-old Austrian, playing his first Grand Slam final, made 18 unforced errors in losing the first set, and hit 11 clean winners.

Nadal had 12 unforced errors.

4:15 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has taken the first set of his French Open final against Dominic Thiem.

Serving to stay in the match at 4-5, the Austrian allowed mistakes to creep into his game.

He hit a forehand long for 0-30 and then hit another forehand into the net to gift Nadal three set points.

Nadal then took the set 6-4 when Thiem hit a forehand long.

4:10 pm.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is in the crowd enjoying a close-fought French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.

Since they exchanged breaks of serve in the second and third games, both have held serve, with Nadal now ahead 5-4, with Thiem serving next.

Thiem, 24, is showing no signs of nerves in his first Grand Slam final.

Nadal is looking as comfortable as ever on the Philippe Chatrier court where has previously won the title 10 times.

The crowd cheered when Zidane was shown on the big screen.

3:25 p.m.

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have exchanged breaks of serve in a hard-fought start to the French Open final.

Nadal broke Thiem in his first service game to give the 10-time champion an early 2-0 lead in the first set.

But Thiem showed resilience in getting two break points on Nadal’s serve. He converted the second to make the score 2-1.

3:15 p.m.

Play has begun in the men’s final of the French Open, with Rafael Nadal comfortably holding serve to love in the first game.

The 10-time champion is playing Dominic Thiem.

3 p.m.

Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters and James Bond actress Lea Seydoux have unveiled the Musketeers Cup that will be won by either Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem in the French Open final.

The trophy was carried into the Court Philippe Chatrier in a brown box during a brief ceremony before play begins and unveiled by the two stars of music and screen.

1 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic have won the French Open for their first Grand Slam title in women’s doubles.

The No. 6-seeded pairing from the Czech Republic beat Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.

Krejcikova and Siniakova, who are both 22, were playing in their fifth major tournament together.

Siniakova was the doubles runner-up at last year’s U.S. Open with a different partner.

The unseeded Hozumi and Ninomiya were the first all-Japanese duo to reach a Grand Slam final in women’s doubles.

They knocked out the top-seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in the quarterfinals.

12:45 p.m.

Rafael Nadal bids for his record-extending 11th French Open championship when he faces Dominic Thiem in the final.

The top-seeded Nadal enters Sunday with a 10-0 record in title matches at Roland Garros and an overall career mark of 85-2 at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

The 32-year-old Spaniard is also vying for his 17th major trophy, which would move him within three of Roger Federer.

The No. 7-seeded Thiem, a 24-year-old from Austria, is appearing in his first Grand Slam final.

He is the only man to beat Nadal on clay over the past two seasons, doing so twice.

The women’s doubles final is also Sunday.

The forecast says there is a chance of rain.

