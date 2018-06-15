The Latest: Suarez, Cavani ready to go for Uruguay’s opener

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on Friday at the World Cup (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will start in Uruguay’s opening World Cup group A game against Egypt, which will be missing star Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Suarez is hoping his football prowess gets more attention in Russia than his disciplinary issues did at the previous two World Cups in South Africa and Brazil.

Uruguay lineup: Fernando Musiera, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin (captain), Guillermo Varela, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nandez, Luis Suarez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Matias Vecino, Edinson Cavani, Martin Caceres.

___

2:30 p.m.

Egypt will starts its opening Group A match against Uruguay without injured forward Mohamed Salah, and with veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary on the bench.

Salah injured a shoulder while playing for Liverpool in last month’s Champions League final. Marwan Mohsen will be playing upfront.

Mohamed El-Shennawy will start in goal after being selected in front of 45-year-old El Hadary, who is hoping to make history by becoming the oldest player to play in a World Cup game .

Egypt lineup: Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazy, Ahmed Fathi, Tarek Hamed, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Abdel-Shafi, Mohamed Elneny, Abdallah El Said, Mahmoud Hassan, Amr Warda, Mohamed El Shennawy.

___

2:20 p.m.

Mohamed Salah is on the bench for Eygpt’s first World Cup game since 1990 after injuring a shoulder while playing for Liverpool in last month’s Champions League final.

Salah was the Premier League Player of the Season after scoring a league-leading 32 goals and 44 in all for Liverpool last season.

He left the Champions League final in tears on May 26 after he was injured by Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos in a challenge by the Spaniard.

___

1:25 p.m.

The head of the Palestinian Football Association faces FIFA punishment for urging fans to burn photos of Lionel Messi if Argentina played a World Cup warmup game in Jerusalem.

FIFA says it opened disciplinary proceedings against PFA president Jibril Rajoub because of comments “widely reported in the media.”

Argentina called off a game against Israel earlier this month after protests by pro-Palestinian groups.

Rajoub had called for Arab and Muslim fans to burn photos and T-shirts of Messi, the Argentina and Barcelona superstar, if he played.

FIFA did not specify when the case will be judged.

Argentina opens its World Cup program Saturday against Iceland.

___

12:35 p.m.

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca will not commit to playing recently reinstated striker Paolo Guerrero in their World Cup opener against Denmark.

Gareca’s only promise in a news conference Friday is that if Peru’s all-time goal scorer gets into the game, he’ll be fit and ready.

The 34-year-old Guerrero was allowed to play in the World Cup only after a doping suspension was frozen by a Swiss Supreme Court judge.

The striker has played few games since FIFA’s initial suspension in November.

Guererro was Peru’s top goal scorer in South American World Cup qualifying, netting five in the campaign.

Team captains of Peru’s rivals in Group C recently asked FIFA to lift Guerrero’s suspension so he could play against France, Denmark and Australia.

Guerrero has blamed his test failure on a tainted cup of tea at a Lima hotel.

____

12:00 p.m.

Costa Rica defender Ronald Matarrita will not play in the World Cup because of a right hamstring injury.

The Costa Rican federation says Matarrita will be replaced on the Ticos’ roster by Kenner Gutierrez.

Following training at the team’s St. Petersburg camp, the left back had an MRI which confirmed the injury. Matarrita, who plays for the MLS club NYCFC, will miss at least two weeks.

Costa Rica is preparing to play Serbia in its World Cup opener on Sunday in Samara. The Ticos are hoping to improve on their finish at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when they advanced to the quarterfinals.

Matarrita was one of six players from Major League Soccer on Costa Rica’s roster.

Gutierrez plays for Alajuelense in Costa Rica’s top division.